DU admission: DUET Rank List 2019 to be out today on du.ac.in and nta.ac.in

DUET Rank List 2019: is likely to release DUET Rank List 2019 today. According to a notification released by DU, the final rank list for courses such as BA Honours Humanities and Social Science, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Elementary Education, BA Business Economics (H), Five-year Integrated Journalism programme and B Tech IT & Mathematical Innovations, among others, will be declared on Friday (July 19). The DUET rank list 2019 will be declared on the official website du.ac.in. On July 15, DUET results 2019 were declared for some courses.

Once your name appears in the rank list, what next?

On the basis of the DUET results and the best of four marks obtained in class 12 board exams, the final rank list will be prepared. If your name appears in the first rank list, you will be required to participate in the DUET seat allotment procedure.

Steps to check DUET Rank List 2019:

— Visit the official website du.ac.in

— Click on the link that says "DUET Final Rank List 2019"

— A PDF of the DUET rank list will open on the computer screen

DUET Rank List 2019: Important instructions

Candidates who obtain ranks will be required to edit and update their college and course in order or preference. The changes can be made only for 24 hours after the declaration of DUET Final Rank List 2019.

How to make changes?

— Log in on the admission dashboard

— Book a seat on the official website

DUET seat allotment will be held in three rounds. The first allotment list will be declared on July 21, 2019. From July 22 onwards candidate would be able to fill online application for admission.

DUET answer key: Steps to download

1. Visit du.ac.in or nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'answer key link' on the homepage

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the DUET answer keys