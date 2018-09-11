DUSU election 2018: Delhi University Students' Union polls on Sept 12

There are just a few hours remaining for Student Union (DUSU) Election 2018, which is being contested on September 12. This time, there will be a triangular contest at the University, and the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) forming the first ever alliance. is the student wing of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

The election will held in many of the colleges across all campuses of (DU). Voting will start at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 7:30 a.m. Students will be electing representatives for the academic year 2018-19.

Counting of votes and announcement of the result will be on September 13. Counting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Hall, Kingsway Camp, New Delhi.

On September 6, Chief election commissioner for DUSU polls, V K Kaul, released the final list of contesting the four panel seats. Twenty-three are in the fray this time, of which five are standing for the post of President.

contesting for president’s post:

· (ABVP) (MA Buddhist Studies)

· (NSUI) (BA Sanskrit, Shivaji college)

· Abhigyan (CYSS-AISA) (BA political science, Ramjas)

· Akashdeep tripathi (SFI) (MA Buddhist studies)

· Preeti Chauhan ((INSO) (BA Programme, Shivaji college)

Candidates contesting for the Vice-president's post:

· (ABVP)

· (NSUI)

· Anshika SIngh (AISA-CYSS)

· Deepak (INSO)

· Neelanjita Biswas (SFI)

Candidates contesting for the post of secretary:

· (ABVP)

· Aakah Choudhary (NSUI)

· Chandra Mani Dev (CYSS-AISA)

· Subash Bhatt (SFI)

Candidates contesting for the post of jt secretary:

· Jyoti Chaudhary (ABVP)

· Saurabh Yadav (NSUI)

· Sreeith K (SFI)

· Sunny Tanwar (CYSS-AISA)

What the manifesto says:

The student wing, fights for 'Institution of eminence' so that can enhance its budget by Rs 10 billion; complete meal thali for Rs 10; reduction in fees in all colleges; concessional student pass in Delhi metro and DTC buses; demands distribution of free laptops; celebration of all states and their special cultures; demands formation of Students Right Commission; Implementation of UGC Guidelines on ICC to prevent sexual harassment of women; appointment of special resource coordinators in every college; fight to get pending SC/ST scholarships; provision of learning material in local language.

The manifesto:

The right wing group promises to bring reform in admission process, demands logical fee structure, assures better hostel facilities, self-defence training camps for girls students, regular police patrolling, demands insurance for students up to Rs 500,000 at a premium of one rupee per day.

AISA- joint manifesto:

The alliance promises opening of 'Chhatra clinic' in the colleges to provide free health facilities to the students, 'zero tolerance' policy towards hooliganism in the campus; installation of CCTV cameras across all four campuses, establish world class library with best collection of books, and movement against commercialisation of higher

The is making a making a comeback after two years. It had last contested in 2015, after won the Delhi Assembly election. In 2015, CYSS contested for the post of the vice-president, where it came second. For the post of president and secretary, CYSS had secured the third position

The CYSS lost the post joint secretary to with a vote margin of 1,840, whereas the won all four positions of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

Last year, in 2017, Congress-backed won the post of President and VP post. ABVP won the post of secretary any joint secretary, where Rocky Tuseed became President and Kunal Sehrawat was elected as VP from NSUI.

Last year's results signalled a comeback for NSUI, which held the president’s position in DUSU five years ago.

The Congress’s student wing had bagged three top positions in 2012 and swept all four posts in 2007.

Last year, ABVP could grab only the Secretary and joint secretary posts. ABVP's Mahamedhaa Nagar became the Secretary and UMA Shankar was elected Joint Secretary.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Students casting their votes tomorrow must carry their identity cards, without which they won't be allowed inside the premises.

Every year simultaneous elections are held for the following posts in colleges and Institutions affiliated to Students' Union:

· President of Students' Union of the College/Institution

· Member(s) of the Central Council of DUSU from the College/Institution

· Office-bearers of the Students' Union