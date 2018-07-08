From 2019, NEET to be conducted twice a year by NTA: All you need to know

Students preparing to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 will not find much help by referring to previous years' question papers and patterns as the exam will see a complete overhaul from next year.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday that a newly formed (NTA) will now conduct the national-level examinations — NET, NEET, JEE (Mains). These exams were till now conducted by the CBSE.

With the announcement of the new body, there will be several changes in the exam pattern from next year. Here's all you need to know about NEET 2019:

1. Twice a year: NEET, which was earlier held once a year, will now be conducted twice a year from 2019, in February and April.

2. Can NEET aspirants appear in both the tests?

Students can appear both the times in NEET and the best of the two scores would be taken in account for admission.

According to reports, the new exam body will take into consideration the variation in difficulty levels in the two tests by using specialised standardisation techniques while determining the final score.

3. Test to be computer-based: All exams conducted by the will be computer-based. will soon announce a list of its computer centres. From August-end, students can go to these centres to practice for the exams.

4. What remains unchanged?

Javadekar said the syllabus, question formats, language and fees would not be changed for any of the exams.





5. Tentative dates:

First phase

Online submission of application forms: October 1 to October 31, 2018

Examination: February 3, 2019 to February 17, 2019

Result: First week of March 2019

Second phase

Online submission of application forms: Second week of March 2019

Examination: May 12, 2019 to May 26, 2019

Result: First week of June

About NTA:

will be established as a Society registered under the Indian Societies Registration Act, 1860.

The NTA would work as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation to conduct for higher educational institutions.

It will be chaired by an educationist appointed by Human Resource Development Ministry.

To serve the requirements of the rural students, NTA would locate the centres at sub-district/district level and as far as possible would undertake hands-on training exercise for the students.