Failed in CBSE Class 10, 12 boards? Compartment exams to begin from July 2

Compartment Exam 2019: The (CBSE) has released the official circular for Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations. The students who could not clear their Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the first attempt, stand a chance to appear again in the papers through the CBSE compartment examinations. According to the board's official circular, the CBSE compartment examinations 2019 are scheduled to be held on July 2, 2019 at 4,974 centres across India.

Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams and are placed in the 'compartments' category, can again clear the papers to save their year. Importantly, students who want to appear in the compartment examinations need to contact their respective schools to apply for the CBSE compartment exams.

ALSO READ: CBSE mulls changes in Class 10 exam; expect fewer questions from next year

According to the official circular, the process for the has already begun and students concerned started to apply from May 13. The respective CBSE schools are going to submit the lists of students who are going to appear for the CBSE compartment exams by May 22. If students fail to apply for the compartment exams, then they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 300. The last date to apply with late fee is June 5. The late fee is Rs 1,000 till 29 May and after that the schools will levy a late fee of Rs 5,000.





ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 result 2019 declared on cbse.nic.in: 91.1% pass exam

Students who failed in one or two subjects, will have to appear in the CBSE compartment examinations.



How to apply for 2019

Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

Click on the link 'Compartment Application Form 2019'

A compartment form will apear on your screen

Fill all required details in the compartment application form

Upload latest passport sized photograph and scanned signature

Make the payment

Download the confirmation page and keep a print out of it

What is CBSE compartment exam?

A student who fails in one of the five subjects of external exam appears in the CBSE compartment exam in that subject if he or she qualifies in all the subjects of internal assessment. Students should not get confused between CBSE compartment exams with CBSE improvement exams. Improvement exams are those which are just for the sake of improving your mark, whereas CBSE compartment examinations are for candidates who have failed in one of the five subjects in the board exams 2019. The has updated on its official website about the compartment exams 2019.

CBSE board results

CBSE released Class 10 and Class 12 results 2019 on its official website cbse.nic.in in the first week of May this year. The results were announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination. According to CBSE officials, over 180,000 students appeared for CBSE Class 10 examination. In the academic year 2018-19, CBSE conducted the class 10 th exams between February 21 and March 29, 2019.

CBSE helpline for counseling

CBSE has introduced a post-result helpline for counselling services. Those woth queries can get in touch with trained staff at 1800 11 8004, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm only till 16 May.