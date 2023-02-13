FT global MBA 2023 ranking: ISB retains Indian B-school top spot

(ISB) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow have figured in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2023 ranking.



While ISB slipped to 39th rank from 32nd in 2023, IIMs at Indore and Lucknow secured their place in the chart. Ahmedabad improved its position to 51 from 62 in 2022, a press release from FT said. However, ISB retained its No. 1 position among B-schools in India.

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) from ISB continues to be ranked No. 1 in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking 2023. In keeping with its consistent performance over the years in these rankings, ISB is the only Indian in the top 50 worldwide. It has been ranked No. 6 in Asia, a press release from Hyderabad-based ISB said.



Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, academic programmes, ISB, said: “ISB’s consistent ranking as the top in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas.” He added that the top ranking also pointed to how well ISB’s alumni were doing in their careers after they graduated from the school.



The weighted salary of ISB graduates stood at $161,331 while it was $186,420 per annum in case of Ahmedabad graduates, FT said.



Columbia Business School in the United States topped the global chart, followed by Insead France and IESE Business School in Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)