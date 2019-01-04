Gate 2019 admit card will be out at 4 pm today; check how to download

JUST IN
The Gate 2019 admit card will be released by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) at 4 pm today on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website appsgate.iitm.ac.in. Gate is a national-level engineering entrance examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven IITs.

Here is all you need to know about Gate 2019:

Event Date
Admit Card release date Friday, January 4, 2019
Gate Examination
Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30
Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM		 Saturday, February 2, 2019
Sunday, February 3, 2019
Saturday, February 9, 2019
Sunday, February 10, 2019
Results Announcement Date Saturday, March 16, 2019

GATE 2019 admit card: Here's how to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box

Step 3: Now log in to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password

Step 4: Enter the Captcha

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the admit and take print out for future reference
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 15:33 IST

