Gate 2019 admit card will be out at 4 pm today; check how to download

The 2019 admit card will be released by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) at 4 pm today on Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website appsgate.iitm.ac.in. is a national-level engineering entrance examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven IITs.

Here is all you need to know about Gate 2019:





Event Date Admit Card release date Friday, January 4, 2019 Gate Examination

Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30

Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Saturday, February 2, 2019 Sunday, February 3, 2019 Saturday, February 9, 2019 Sunday, February 10, 2019 Results Announcement Date Saturday, March 16, 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links boxStep 3: Now log in to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and PasswordStep 4: Enter the CaptchaStep 5: Click on submitStep 6: Download the admit and take print out for future reference