Gate 2019 admit card will be out at 4 pm today; check how to download

The Gate 2019 admit card will be released by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) at 4 pm today on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website appsgate.iitm.ac.in. Gate is a national-level engineering entrance examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven IITs.
Here is all you need to know about Gate 2019:
|Event
|Date
|Admit Card release date
|Friday, January 4, 2019
|
Gate Examination
Forenoon: 9:30 AM to 12:30
Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|Saturday, February 2, 2019
|Sunday, February 3, 2019
|Saturday, February 9, 2019
|Sunday, February 10, 2019
|Results Announcement Date
|Saturday, March 16, 2019
GATE 2019 admit card: Here's how to download the hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box
Step 3: Now log in to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password
Step 4: Enter the Captcha
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Download the admit and take print out for future reference