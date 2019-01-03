Gate 2019 Admit: Here's how to download the hall ticket at gate.iitm.ac.in

-
Gate 2019: Admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 will be released on Friday, 4th January 2019 on the official GATE website - gate.iitm.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is scheduled to organise GATE 2019 entrance examination on 2nd, 3rd, 9th to 10th February 2019 across the country for candidates seeking admissions to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and Doctoral programs in Science in the institutions that come under the purview of various Government agencies and MHRD apart from many private institutions.
GATE 2019 admit card: Here's how to download the hall ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box
Step 3: Now login to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password
Step 4: Enter the Captcha
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Download the admit and take print out for future reference