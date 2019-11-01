JUST IN
SSC paper leak case: Fresh plea seeks SC stay on issue of joining letters
GATE 2020: Golden chance for J&K students as IIT-D extends application date

Students from J&K must apply for GATE 2020 by November 8.

IIT-Delhi looks to promote more foreign students

In a relief for Jammu and Kashmir students, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is reopening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2020) application process as many were not able to register due to unavailability of internet connectivity. The window for receiving application was open between September 3 and October 5 during which 9,295 candidates from J&K had applied. “As per emails and phone calls received from a few candidates regarding the unavailability of internet connectivity, it seems that a few hundred aspirants of GATE 2020 in J&K might not have been able to apply,” the institute said. Candidates can apply through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

IIT-Delhi is the organising institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020.

GATE 2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

GATE 2020 will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2020 will be released on January 3 and the result will be declared on March 16.

GATE 2020 application process

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the registration option
Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit
Step 4: Id and Password will be generated
Step 5: Now, log in using the id and password
Step 6: Click on 'Apply online'
Step 7: Enter the details in the application form and upload necessary documents
Step 8: Upload signature and photo
Step 9: Make application fee payment online
Step 10: Submit the application form
Step 11: Take a printout of GATE 2020 application form

About GATE exam

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc aprt from other renowned technical institutes.
