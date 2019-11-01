GATE 2020: Golden chance for J&K students as IIT-D extends application date

-
In a relief for Jammu and Kashmir students, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is reopening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2020) application process as many were not able to register due to unavailability of internet connectivity. The window for receiving application was open between September 3 and October 5 during which 9,295 candidates from J&K had applied. “As per emails and phone calls received from a few candidates regarding the unavailability of internet connectivity, it seems that a few hundred aspirants of GATE 2020 in J&K might not have been able to apply,” the institute said. Candidates can apply through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.
Students from J&K must apply by November 8.
IIT-Delhi is the organising institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020.
GATE 2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.
GATE 2020 will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2020 will be released on January 3 and the result will be declared on March 16.