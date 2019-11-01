GATE 2020: Golden chance for J&K students as IIT-D extends application date

In a relief for Jammu and Kashmir students, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is reopening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( 2020) application process as many were not able to register due to unavailability of internet connectivity. The window for receiving application was open between September 3 and October 5 during which 9,295 candidates from J&K had applied. “As per emails and phone calls received from a few candidates regarding the unavailability of internet connectivity, it seems that a few hundred aspirants of 2020 in J&K might not have been able to apply,” the institute said. Candidates can apply through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

Students from J&K must apply by November 8.

IIT-Delhi is the organising institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020.

2020 will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

GATE 2020 will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2020 will be released on January 3 and the result will be declared on March 16.

GATE 2020 application process

Step 1: Visit the official website: Visit the official website: gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration option

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit

Step 4: Id and Password will be generated

Step 5: Now, log in using the id and password

Step 6: Click on 'Apply online'

Step 7: Enter the details in the application form and upload necessary documents

Step 8: Upload signature and photo

Step 9: Make application fee payment online

Step 10: Submit the application form