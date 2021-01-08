GATE 2021 admit card to be released by IIT-B today: All you need to know

-
GATE 2021 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 admit card today. GATE 2021 will be on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon) for which, 860,000 candidates have registered. The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.
Steps to download GATE 2021 admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'GATE 2021 admit card'
Step 3. Login
Step 4. Your GATE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print for future reference
Important documents to carry for GATE 2021 exam
Candidates must carry GATE 2021 admit card to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID.
About GATE exam
The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2021 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc aprt from other renowned technical institutes.
GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).
Validity of GATE score is for three years.
Gate 2021: Qualification criteria
One of the biggest changes introduced to the GATE this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the exam. The subjects include environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences, taking the total number of subjects to 27.
Other criteria remain the same:
* Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering /Technology (4 years after 10+2 or three years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology) and those in the final year of such programmes.
* Bachelor's degree holders in Architecture (Five years course)/ Naval Architecture (four years course) and those in the final year of such programmes.
* Bachelor's degree holders or four-year programme in science (B.S.) and those in the final year of such programmes.
* Master's degree holders in any branch of Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer applications or equivalent and those in the final year of such programmes.
* Holders of four-year integrated Master's degree (Post B.Sc.) in Engineering/Technology and those in the second or higher year of such programmes.
* Holders of five-year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree in Engineering /Technology and those in the fourth or higher year of such programmes.
* Candidates with qualifications obtained through examinations conducted by professional societies reconised by UPSC/AICTE as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech. Those who have completed section A of AMIE or equivalent of such professional courses are also eligible.
