GATE 2021: How to change exam centre at gate.iitb.ac.in and other details

GATE 2021: The procedure to change choice of examination city/centre (for successfully registered candidates only) in GOAPS portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) 2021 will end on Tuesday i.e, December 15. Candidates who successfully filled the application form for GATE 2021 can change the exam city/centre latest by today on the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in. The facility to change the choice of exam city opened on December 14. GATE 2021 will be held for 27 subjects.
Candidates need to visit the GATE 2021 application window and login using their enrolment IDs and passwords to change the GATE 2021 exam centre. The GATE 2021 examination will be conductetd on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, next year at various centres across the country. The GATE examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon) and the GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2021.
It is important to note that the schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change depending on the Covid-19 situation. IIT Bombay is the organising institute for GATE examination
Steps to make corrections in GATE 2021
Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in
Click on - ‘GATE Online Application Processing System’ link
Log in using your enrollment id/email address and password
Make changes for 'GATE 2021 exam city/centre' choice in the application form
GATE 2021 important dates
Organising institute: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT) Bombay
Exam date: From February 5 and February 7, and from February 12 to February 14, 2021
Mode of exam: Computer Based Test (CBT).
Total number of subject papers: 27
About GATE exam
The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M Tech and M Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc aprt from other renowned technical institutes.
GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).
Validity of GATE score is for three years.
