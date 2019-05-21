Goa Board SSC Class 10th Result 2019 declared: How to check your marks

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary is set to declare Class 10th on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Candidates can check their Board 10th result on its official website, ghshse.gov.in.



A total of 18,726 students appeared for the board Class 10 exam at 28 centres across the state. The Goa board SSC examinations were conducted from 2 to 23 April. While 92.64% girls passed the Goa SSC 2019 exam, 92.31% boys cleared the same.



Get your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS:



If you are unable to see the results online, you can send a text message in the following format -RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO - to 56263 to get your result on your phone.

According to reports, over 18,000 students had appeared for the GBSHSE class 10th exam. The Goa Board class 10 exams were conducted from April 2 to April 23, 2019.

Here is how you can check your Class 10th result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, ghshse.gov.in. or click here for direct link



Step 2: Click on the link that says "ssc. net/results"

Step 3: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the 'SSC March 2019" tab



Step 5: Enter asked credentials

Step 6: Download and printout for future reference



2018 Goa Class 10th result data

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 examination was 89.64 per cent. Out of the 20,238 students who appeared,18,142 had cleared the Class 10 2018 examination.



The overall pass percentage in Goa Board Class 10th Result 2019 is 92.47%. This is the highest ever pass percentage recorded in Goa