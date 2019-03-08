JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

MBA student who uses data to tell best spot for e-vehicle charging points
Business Standard

Govt brings ordinance to void SC decision on reservation in teaching posts

The ordinance will ensure that constitutional provisions of reservation for SC, ST and SEBL in the faculty recruitment will be protected

Press Trust of India 

10% quota
Photo: Shutterstock

After the Cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal for promulgation of an ordinance on reservation mechanism for appointment of faculties in varsities, the UGC wrote to universities to immediately start the teachers' recruitment process, which was put on hold in July last year.

The communication by the University Grants Commission (UGC) came following the Cabinet's approval for promulgation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Ordinance, 2019, to restore the earlier 200-point roster based reservation system in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The new system will consider the university or college as one unit, instead of treating department or subject as one unit.

"Following the promulgation of the ordinance, the universities are directed to start recruitment process immediately," the UGC said in a letter to university vice-chancellors.

The ordinance will ensure that constitutional provisions of reservation for SC, ST and SEBL in the faculty recruitment will be protected and the current impasse in recruitment would be resolved.
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements