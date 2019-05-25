GSEB 12th Result 2019 declared on gseb.org: Steps to check marks

JUST IN
GSEB 12th Result 2019 have been declared. Here are steps to check GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 and the GSEB 12th Commerce Result

GSEB 12th Result
GSEB 12th Result. Photo: Shutterstock

GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the official GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 and the GSEB 12th Commerce Result. Gujarat 12th result has been declared on GSEB's official website gseb.org. Candidates can also check their scores of GSEB HSC Commerce Results or the GSEB HSC Arts Results on examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The GSEB 12th board examination for commerce and arts was held from March 7 to March 23. Around 600,000 students appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate examination.

GSEB HSC Result: Gujarat 12th Commerce Result 2019, Gujarat 12th Arts Result 2019: Steps to Download

Step 1. Visit the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB’s official website - gseb.org.

Step 2. On homepage, there is GSEB HSC Result 2019 tab, click it

Step 3. Choose GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019

Step 4. Click after selecting your preference for GSEB HSC Result 2019

Step 5. You will be redirected to new window, enter the required details

Step 6. Hit the submit button

Step 7. Your GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019 will be shown on the screen

Step 8. Take a printout for future reference
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 09:38 IST

