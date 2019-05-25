GSEB 12th Result 2019 declared on gseb.org: Steps to check marks

-
GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the official GSEB 12th Arts Result 2019 and the GSEB 12th Commerce Result. Gujarat 12th result has been declared on GSEB's official website gseb.org. Candidates can also check their scores of GSEB HSC Commerce Results or the GSEB HSC Arts Results on examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The GSEB 12th board examination for commerce and arts was held from March 7 to March 23. Around 600,000 students appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate examination.
GSEB HSC Result: Gujarat 12th Commerce Result 2019, Gujarat 12th Arts Result 2019: Steps to Download
Step 1. Visit the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB’s official website - gseb.org.
Step 2. On homepage, there is GSEB HSC Result 2019 tab, click it
Step 3. Choose GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019
Step 4. Click after selecting your preference for GSEB HSC Result 2019
Step 5. You will be redirected to new window, enter the required details
Step 6. Hit the submit button
Step 7. Your GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2019 or GSEB HSC Arts Result 2019 will be shown on the screen
Step 8. Take a printout for future reference