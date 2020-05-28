GSEB SSC result 2020 delayed; Gujarat Board may declare it in June

-
-
GSEB SSC result 2020: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB SSC result 2020 was to be declared today. However, thw Gujarat Board is now expected to release it in June, according to media reports. The Board has however not released any official date for the release of GSEB 10th result yet.
The latest updates on the Gujarat Board 10th results would be provided on GSEB's official website - gseb.org.
Gujarat SSC result 2020: Here are steps to check your results
Step 1: Go to the GSEB official website gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, enter your 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space
Step 3: Click on the 'Go' button
Step 4: The page will direct you to your result
Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference
The results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. This year approximately 1.1 million candidates appeared for the SSC exam, which was carried out in 1,548 centres across the state.
