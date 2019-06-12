Online registration for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 begins today

-
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula will begin the application process for recruitment of Constable from today. The application form can only filled online at HSSC's official website hssc.gov.in till June 26.
The HSSC official circular says as many as 6,000 posts for Constable are vacant. Application forms for 5,000 constable posts for male and 1,000 constable posts for female are invited. The official document will be available here hssc.gov.in.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility of recruitment of Constable
Applicants who have passed their intermediate examination (+2 or junior college) and have studied hindi/Sanskrit in High School level will be eligible to apply. Age limit for application is 18-25 years. Required hieght for male applicants is 170 centimetres for general category and for female candidates from unreserved quota is 158 centimetres.
Here are a few simple steps which applicants can follow to complete the admission process in a hassle free way:
Step 1: You have to visit the HSSC official website at hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link which reads "Apply for apply for HSSC Constable ans Sub Inspector posts"
Step 3: Click on it and read the terms and conditions thoroughly before applying
Step 4: Register creating login id and password
Step 5: Provide all the details, application fee and upload the needed documents
Step 6: Preview the application and take a print out of the same
The application fee is Rs 100 for all general category applicants, except female residents from Haryana as they have to pay Rs 50 as application fee.