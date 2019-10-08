Haryana JBT Result: BSEH declares DElEd July 2019 results on bseh.org.in

JBT Result 2019 Declared: The of the JBT exams are now out. The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has declared the result on bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the

The exam was conducted for admissions to DElEd courses offered by various JBT colleges and institutions in the state. The are for DELED ADYEAR 2017 1st YEAR (RE-APP) EXAM, DELED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) exam, DELED ADYEAR 2017 2nd YEAR (FRESH) exam and D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2018 1st YEAR (FRESH) exam.

The Board will send the performance marksheet of the candidates to their respective institutes. The application process for the January 2020 examination has also been started. Students can apply for the exam without paying any late fee.

The application form for re-appear/fail candidates will also be filled online through the login id of the respective institutes.

Steps to check Haryana JBT Result 2019 online

Here's a step-by-step guide to help students check the BSEH D. EL. ED result

Step 1: Visit official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Go to the What's New section

Step 3: In the new page, click on the link - "Haryana DElEd Result 2019"

Step 4: Enter asked details like roll no and name

Step 5: Haryana JBT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future reference.