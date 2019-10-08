Haryana JBT Result: BSEH declares DElEd July 2019 results on bseh.org.in

-
ALSO READ
HBSE 10th result 2019 declared at bseh.org.in; 57.39% pass; know merit list
HBSE 12th result 2019 out: Know toppers' list, steps to check marks
HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019 announced, check at bseh.org.in
HP TET result 2019 declared on hpbose.org: Steps to check your marks
CGBSE DElEd result 2019 declared on cgbse.nic.in: All you need to know
-
Haryana JBT Result 2019 Declared: The results of the Haryana JBT exams are now out. The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has declared the result on bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the results.
The exam was conducted for admissions to DElEd courses offered by various JBT colleges and institutions in the state. The results are for DELED ADYEAR 2017 1st YEAR (RE-APP) EXAM, DELED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) exam, DELED ADYEAR 2017 2nd YEAR (FRESH) exam and D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2018 1st YEAR (FRESH) exam.
Click here for direct link to check Haryana JBT Result 2019
The Board will send the performance marksheet of the candidates to their respective institutes. The application process for the January 2020 examination has also been started. Students can apply for the exam without paying any late fee.
The application form for re-appear/fail candidates will also be filled online through the login id of the respective institutes.
Steps to check Haryana JBT Result 2019 online
Here's a step-by-step guide to help students check the BSEH D. EL. ED result
Step 1: Visit official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Go to the What's New section
Step 3: In the new page, click on the link - "Haryana DElEd Result 2019"
Step 4: Enter asked details like roll no and name
Step 5: Haryana JBT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future reference.