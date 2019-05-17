HBSE 10th result 2019: Know time, steps to download marks online, via phone

Board is likely to declare on its official website bseh.org.in. About 300,000 students are awaiting their Board 10th result 2019 today. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said, “The board will announce the results through a press conference after 2:30 pm today. More than 3 lakh students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website, at 3 pm.” Earlier this week the BSEH declared HBSE 12th result in which 74.4% students passed.

In case, students are unable to download HBSE result from the official website, they can also track third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. After the results are announced, candidates need to visit their respective school and collect marks sheets.

Steps to download 2019:

1. Log on to the official website of Board -- bseh.org.in





2. Click on the 'result' link

3. Enter and submit asked details (roll number or name)

4. Download the result for future reference

In case you are travelling, you can also view your HBSE 10th results on mobile application app ‘ Board Bhiwani Haryana’. After downloading it on Google Play Store, enter your roll number and check your 2019.

via SMS

Get your score and in a phone message by typing the below message in said format-

HB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

About HBSE

Established in 1969, the conducts bi-annual examinations at the middle, matric and senior secondary school levels in Haryana through its affiliated schools.