HBSE 12th result 2019 out: Know toppers' list, steps to check marks

Board has declared HBSE 12th result on its official website has formally announced the HBSE +2 result 2019. About 200,000 students are awaiting their Board 12th result 2019 today. The BSEH held the HBSE +2 exams from March 7 to April 5 this year. This year, 74.4% students passed HBSE 12th exam.



The HBSE 12th result has been released for all three streams and vocational students. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad have become joint toppers. Mansi from Palwal is the second topper in the state.

Steps to download HBSE 12th result 2019:

1. Log on to the official website of Board -- bseh.org.in

2. Click on the 'result' link

3. Enter and submit asked details

4. Download the result for future reference

In case you are travelling, you can also view your HBSE +2 results on mobile application app ‘ Board Bhiwani Haryana’. After downloading it on Google Play Store, enter your roll number and check your

About HBSE

Established in 1969, the conducts bi-annual examinations at the middle, matric and senior secondary school levels in Haryana through its affiliated schools.

In 2018, Out of 222,388 students who appeared HBSE Class 12 exam, 141,973 cleared it.

HBSE Class 12 toppers 2018: Naveen and Heena have aced HBSE Class 12 exams with 98.2 per cent (491/500)