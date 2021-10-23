Highest stipend up by 36% as IIM Lucknow concludes summer placements

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow saw an increase of 36 per cent for the highest stipend offered in its recently concluded summer placement process.

Securing 100 per cent summer internship placement with 567 offers for its largest batch so far of 562 students, attracted the highest stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh per month, up from Rs 2.5 lakh per month last year.

Concluding summer placements for the 2021-2022 cycle for the 37th batch of PGP and 18th batch of PGP-ABM students, also saw the average stipend this year grow by 18 per cent to stand at Rs 1.3 lakhs per month, up from Rs 1.1 lakh per month.

Over 140 recruiters participated in the process, across sectors like consulting, finance, general management, IT/Analytics, marketing and operations.

Marquee recruiters at IIM Lucknow's summer placements this year included Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Avendus Capital, Axis Bank, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi, Coca Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Disney – Star, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Tata Administrative Services, among others.

Moreover, first-time recruiters include AirAsia, AllianceBernstein, Arthur D Little, Atlassian, Barclays, BD, CDC Group and Kimberly Clark among others.

According to IIM Lucknow, with offers from leading companies in the domains of Investment Banking and Private Equity like ARGA Investment Management, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered, among others, the institute also witnessed the largest line-up of Finance Recruiters.

Meanwhile, roughly 41 per cent of the batch was placed this year with a stipend of more than or equal to Rs 1.5 lakh per month while around 92 per cent of the batch was placed with a stipend of more than or equal to Rs 1 lakh per month, the B-school stated.