Himachal Board Class 10 examination results declared, check details here

The Board of Secondary (HPBOSE) on Tuesday, June 9, announced the Class 10 result 2020 on the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org. The class 10 board examination was conducted between March 6 and March 20, 2020. Nearly 104,000 students appeared for the matricultaion examination in 2020.

The pass percentage of 2020 is 68.11 per cent. While 70,571 students passed the HPBOSE Class 10 examination 2020 and 27,297 failed the examination, 5,617 students were in the compartment list.

Follow these easy steps to check your result for HPBOSE Class 10 examination

1. Visit the website www.hpbose.org or www.hpresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the results tab from the top navigation menu. Keep your admit card and roll numbers handy. Fill in the required details like roll number and click on the submit button.

3. Your result will be sisplayed on the screen. Save your result, take a print out of the same and keep it safely for future reference.

Last year, Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board Examination results were declared on April 29, 2019. Students can collect marksheets from their respective schools once academic institutions in the state re-open.