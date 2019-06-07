How a new crop of tech-driven schools is redefining the classroom

As the bell signals the end of class at Genesis Global School on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a student rushes towards the on-campus golf course. Another heads for the shooting range.

Far away from this scene, in Karnataka, at the Indus International School Bangalore (IISB), the numerous flags at the entrance boast of the diversity of the students enrolled here: they come from over 38 countries and follow a curriculum tailored according to the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. Head to Goa’s Paradise School and you find a whole new model of technology-driven learning. ...