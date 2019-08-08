HPSC admit card out for Haryana Civil Service, allied services main exam

HPSC exam: Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released admit cards for Civil Service and Other Allied Service Main Exam 2019 on its official website hpsc.gov.in. HPSC exam will be conducted from August 16 onwards, according to the official notification. Candidates who had registered for the HPSC exam can download their admit card online by logging in using their login ID and password.

Steps to download HPSC admit card

Step 1: Visit official website, hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Download’ section

Step 3: Click on the link to download admit card for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services 2019

Step 4: Enter your registration number, DoB and other required details

Step 5: Submit the details after verification

Step 6: The admit card will be visible on screen. Download it and take a print card.

Candidates are advised to bring the print-out of the admit card along with one photo id with them for the HPSC exam.

HPSC exam: Important dates

Last date to rectify errors in admit card: August 12

The exam will be held from August 16 onwards.



About HPSC

Public Service Commission was established in 1966. The establishment of this Institution had its origin in the history of Indian nationalism and the persistent demand of the leaders of freedom movement for progressive Indianisation of the Civil Service under British Raj.