HPSC admit card out for Haryana Civil Service, allied services main exam

HPSC exam: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released admit cards for Haryana Civil Service and Other Allied Service Main Exam 2019 on its official website hpsc.gov.in. HPSC exam will be conducted from August 16 onwards, according to the official notification. Candidates who had registered for the HPSC exam can download their admit card online by logging in using their login ID and password.
Steps to download HPSC admit card
Step 1: Visit official website, hpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Download’ section
Step 3: Click on the link to download admit card for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services 2019
Step 4: Enter your registration number, DoB and other required details
Step 5: Submit the details after verification
Step 6: The admit card will be visible on screen. Download it and take a print card.
Candidates are advised to bring the print-out of the admit card along with one photo id with them for the HPSC exam.
HPSC exam: Important dates
Last date to rectify errors in admit card: August 12
The exam will be held from August 16 onwards.
About HPSC
Haryana Public Service Commission was established in 1966. The establishment of this Institution had its origin in the history of Indian nationalism and the persistent demand of the leaders of freedom movement for progressive Indianisation of the Civil Service under British Raj.