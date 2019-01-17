IBPS calendar 2019 released: Check the dates for PO, Clerk, SO exams

The has issued a tentative calendar for the exams to recruit Probationary Officers (PO), Specialist Officers (SO), Clerks, Officers, Office Assistant. The recruitment of Officer and Office Assistant is for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) while POs, SOs, and clerks will be recruited for PSBs.

Candidates can check the exam calendar on the official website at ibps.in

The first exam will be for the post of CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) officer scale I and CRP RRB-VIII (office assistants). The preliminary exam for these is scheduled to be held from August 3-4, 2019 and August 11, 17, 18 and 25, 2019.

The main examination for officer scale I will be conducted on September 22, 2019.

The IBPS will also conduct single exam for officer scale II and III posts will be held on September 22, 2019 and the main exam for the post of office assistants on September 29, 2019.

The recruitment exam for the post of probationary officer (PO) will be held from October 12, 2019 to 20. The exam for Clerks and Specialists officers will be held in December, starting from December 7 and December 28 respectively.

Registration Process

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration window for both Preliminary and Main examination.

To register, the candidates need to upload the following documents as per the specifications given in the advertisment.



Prospective candidates are also advised to visit the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

IBPS Calender 2019: Documents Required



(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file