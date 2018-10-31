JUST IN
IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Results declared at ibps.in: Here's how to check score

The IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Results can be seen and dowloaded from ibps.in. Candidates who have qualified will be elligible top appear in IBPS PO Mains 2018 exam

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Candidates who appeared in the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) Prelim 2018 exam can see their results on the IBPS's official website ibps.in. The IBPS declared the PO online preliminary exam result today.

The results will be available on the official website ibps.in till November 7, 2018. IBPS PO Mains 2018 is scheduled for November 18, 2018. The results for the same will be declared on December 2018.

The IBPS PO 2018 examination was conducted on October 13 and 14.

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelims 2018 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'click here' to view your result status of online preliminary examination for CRP PO/MTs-VIII'

Step 3: Enter your credentials (registration number and date of birth) to log in

Step 4: Download your result

You can directly go the result webpage by clicking here

The preliminary examination was only for qualification. This means its result won't be considered for final allotment. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round would be eligible for appearing in the next stage - IBPS PO Mains 2018 on November 18.

Admit cards for IBPS PO Mains 2018 are expected to be released by November 3, 2018, on the official website.
First Published: Wed, October 31 2018. 14:26 IST

