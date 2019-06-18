IBPS RRB 2019: Apply on ibps.in today for over 8,000 posts; know details

-
IBPS RRB 2019: Good news for students and job seekers. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited candidates to apply for IBPS RRB Exam 2019, which will fill up 8,400 posts in various Regional Rural Banks in the country. IBPS will start accepting online application forms from today through the official website ibps.in.
What will IBPS RRB 2019 recruit?
IBPS RRB 2019 will recruit Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II and III post.
IBPS RRB Exam 2019: How to Apply
Step 1: Scan the required documents for upload
Step 2: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in and click on the home page to open the link CRP for RRBs and then click on the appropriate option or post.
Step 3: Register yourself if you are first-time user.
Step 4: Note down the Provisional registration number and 16 password for future reference.
Step 5: Upload documents (photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration)
Step 6: Click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' at the end of the On-Line Application format.
Step 7: Make payment and click on 'SUBMIT'
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II & III and Office Assistant eligibility criteria
— Indian citizens who have completed their graduation can apply for the various posts.
IBPS RRB 2019 age limit for the various posts
Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years
Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager Posiion): 18 - 30 years
Officer Scale II ( Manager): 21 - 32 year
Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): 21 - 40 years
IBPS RRB Exam 2019: Important dates
On-line registration and online payment: June 18, 2019 - July 4, 2019
Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019 - August 1, 2019
Preliminary Officer Scale-I Examination: August 3, 4 and 11
Preliminary Office Assistant Examination: August 17, 18 and 25