IBPS RRB 2019: Apply on ibps.in today for over 8,000 posts; know details

RRB 2019: Good for students and job seekers. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited candidates to apply for RRB Exam 2019, which will fill up 8,400 posts in various Regional Rural Banks in the country. will start accepting online application forms from today through the official website ibps.in.

What will 2019 recruit?

2019 will recruit Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II and III post.

Exam 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Scan the required documents for upload

Step 2: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in and click on the home page to open the link CRP for RRBs and then click on the appropriate option or post.

Step 3: Register yourself if you are first-time user.

Step 4: Note down the Provisional registration number and 16 password for future reference.

Step 5: Upload documents (photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration)

Step 6: Click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' at the end of the On-Line Application format.

Step 7: Make payment and click on 'SUBMIT'

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II & III and Office Assistant eligibility criteria

— Indian citizens who have completed their graduation can apply for the various posts.

age limit for the various posts

Office Assistant: 18 to 28 years

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager Posiion): 18 - 30 years

Officer Scale II ( Manager): 21 - 32 year

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): 21 - 40 years

IBPS RRB Exam 2019: Important dates

On-line registration and online payment: June 18, 2019 - July 4, 2019

Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: July 27, 2019 - August 1, 2019

Preliminary Officer Scale-I Examination: August 3, 4 and 11

Preliminary Office Assistant Examination: August 17, 18 and 25