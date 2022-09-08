IBPS RRB Prelim Result 2022 for clerk declared, check result here

-
On Thursday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for clerks. All the candidates can check their results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
The result link will be available till September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps below.
The preliminary examination for Office Assistant posts was conducted in September 2022. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The Main examination will be conducted in September/ October 2022. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IBPS.
