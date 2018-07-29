ICAI CA intermediate result today at 6pm, check at icaiexam.icai.org

-
ALSO READ
CA Intermediate Result 2018 to be out on July 29; get score on your email
Jharkhand board class 12th results 2018: Check your scores on jac.nic.in
UP Board topper list 2018: Girls outshine boys; 6 prisoners also clear exam
UPSC Prelims result 2018 out, here's the direct link to check score
SBI Clerk prelims result 2018 coming this week: Know the details here
Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) on July 29 at 6 pm. Going by the previous trends, the results might be released before the stipulated time.
The result will be available on ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org. Also, candidates can use the SMS facility to check their results. In addition to this, results will be sent to respective candidates on their registered email addresses.
Here's how candidates can check their result for both old and new courses via SMS
Candidates have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:
Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)
CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128
Intermediate Examination (New Course)
CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128
Here are the steps to receive CA Intermediate Result 2018 on email address:
Step 1: Log on to ICAI official website: icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password
Step 3: Click on link “e-mail registration”
Step 4: Before applying for result on e-mail request, verify the e-mail id in your login
Click here for CA Intermediate Result 2018 notification
Candidates can also check their results by clicking on the following links: