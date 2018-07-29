ICAI CA intermediate result today at 6pm, check at icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) on July 29 at 6 pm. Going by the previous trends, the results might be released before the stipulated time.

The result will be available on ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org. Also, candidates can use the SMS facility to check their results. In addition to this, results will be sent to respective candidates on their registered email addresses.

Here's how candidates can check their result for both old and new courses via SMS

Candidates have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Here are the steps to receive 2018 on email address:

Step 1: Log on to official website: icaiexam. org

Step 2: Login on the Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password

Step 3: Click on link “e-mail registration”

Step 4: Before applying for result on e-mail request, verify the e-mail id in your login

Click here for 2018 notification

Candidates can also check their results by clicking on the following links:

icaiexam.icai.org



caresults.icai.org



icai.nic.in