JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Aspiring for MBA? IIMs to hold CAT 2018 on Nov 28 across 147 cities
Business Standard

ICAI CA intermediate result today at 6pm, check at icaiexam.icai.org

Along with the CA result, the all-India merit list (up to the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination) will be made available

BS Web Team 

Wikipedia
Representative Image

Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) on July 29 at 6 pm. Going by the previous trends, the results might be released before the stipulated time.

The result will be available on ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org. Also, candidates can use the SMS facility to check their results. In addition to this, results will be sent to respective candidates on their registered email addresses.

Here's how candidates can check their result for both old and new courses via SMS


Candidates have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128


Here are the steps to receive CA Intermediate Result 2018 on email address:

Step 1: Log on to ICAI official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password

Step 3: Click on link “e-mail registration”

Step 4: Before applying for result on e-mail request, verify the e-mail id in your login

Click here for CA Intermediate Result 2018 notification

Candidates can also check their results by clicking on the following links:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in
First Published: Sun, July 29 2018. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements