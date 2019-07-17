ICAR result 2019 to be released on ntaicar.nic.in today: Know details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday release the result of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance for Admissions, or AIEEA. The AIEEA Result 2019 would be announced on ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in. This is the first time that NTA has conducted the AIEEA The was conducted on July 1. A total of 15,000 graduates, 11,000 postgraduate and 2,500 PhD seats are filled through this examination each year.

Result 2019: How to check

— Visit the official website nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in.

— Click on the link for ICAR Result

— As a new window opens, enter your registration number and password to view the result

About ICAR AIEEA Examination

The ICAR AIEEA examination is conducted by ICAR for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 75 agricultural universities of the country. The ICAR AU system consist of 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).

About National Testing Agency (NTA)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Indian government agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers and was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. The government appointed Vineet Joshi as the first Director-General of the agency. NTA is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).