ICMAI CMA exam dates 2022 declared on icmai.in; here's how to fill form

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA exam dates for Foundation, Inter, and Final courses, which are scheduled to be conducted in the month of December. The exam will be conducted in online mode and the candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website- .in, to download the full exam schedule.

According to the released schedule, the CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session will be conducted on January 13, 2023, whereas, the Inter and Final exams will be held from January 5th to January 12th.

While the CMA Foundation exam for the upcoming December session, will be conducted in remote proctored mode, the CMA Inter and Final exams will be conducted in offline mode. The exam form was made available on September 29 on the official website and the last date to apply for ICMAI CMA is November 13. The result for Inter and Final will be released on March 17, 2023.

Along with the exam dates, the officials have also released the exam application form, which the candidates can access on the website.