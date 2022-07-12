ICSE class 10 semester 2 results to be out this week; check link here

-
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) is likely to announce class 10 exam result this week. The ICSE semester 2 result 2022 will be available on the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not announced an official release date for the ICSE semester 2 result yet. The latest details on the ICSE ISC Result 2022 will be available on cisce.org.
The ICSE Class 10 board exams were officially held from April 25 to May 20.
The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and overall to get pass in the ICSE, ISC exams. The ISC class 12 exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by July-end.
The students can check the ICSE results using their roll number and date of birth.
