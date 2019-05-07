ICSE, ISC result 2019 to be declared by CISEC today: How to download marks

ISCE result 2019/ 2019: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC) will declare and ISC Class 12 results today at 3 pm. ICSE, ISC results will be made available through CISEC's official website - cisce.org, CAREERS portal and through SMS. CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary said, "for results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883." Students can also check their results on examresults.net.

How to download ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 result 2019

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the Result 2019, ISC Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Click on either Results 2019 or ISC Class 12 Results 2019

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download 2019 and ISC Results 2019

How to get ICSE, ISC results via SMS:

— For receiving the 2019 via SMS, create a new message text by typing out your Unique ID in the following manner ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

— Send the message to 09248082883. ISC results can also be accessed via SMS in the same manner.

— The SMS result would be displayed along with subject-wise score as follows: Shameen Aijaz (Name of student) ENG-98, HIN-87,MAT-85... and so on

ICSE and ISC students can now also have digitally signed statement of marks and pass certificate, which will allow them access to the results anytime, anywhere.

The board has also made a provision for students to apply for rechecking of marks.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2019 from 26 February till 28 March, 2019 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2019 started from 7 February 2019 and on 2 April, 2019. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the 2019 and on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/.

This year, the ICSE 10th class and ISC 12th class exams was held from February 26 to March 28, 2019.