ICSI CS professional Dec result 2018 out; check merit list on @icsi.edu

The (ICSI) has declared the result for the company secretary executive programme. The final result for the Company Secretary (CS) professional programme held in December 2018 is available on its official website- Apart from this, the subject-wise merit list will be released soon.

Steps to download result:

Step 1: Visit icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Select the exam. Please note: ICSI has released result for both old and new syllabus.

Step 5: Enter your roll number

Step 6: Enter registration number

Step 7: Click on 'submit' and download the result. Do take out a pront out of the result for future reference.



ICSI CS has also declared the merit list. Click HERE to see the merit list.





CS professional programme held in December 2018: List of toppers

Rank 1: Varsha Panjwani

Rank 2: Deepak Jain

Rank 3: Harshit Jalan

Rank 3: Harshwardhan Sangtani

About (ICSI)

The (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.