ICSI CS professional Dec result 2018 out; check merit list on @icsi.edu

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Assembly election losses: Six consequences and lessons for Modi, Shah
The myth of anti-Hindutva
Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: See-saw battle ends in Congress win
Election results LIVE: MP Congress MLAs ask Rahul Gandhi to select CM
CA IPCC Result 2018: ICAI CA Intermediate results declared; check here
-
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the company secretary executive programme. The final result for the Company Secretary (CS) professional programme held in December 2018 is available on its official website- icsi.edu. Apart from this, the subject-wise merit list will be released soon.
Steps to download ICSI CS professional result:
Step 1: Visit icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Select the exam. Please note: ICSI has released result for both old and new syllabus.
Step 5: Enter your roll number
Step 6: Enter registration number
Step 7: Click on 'submit' and download the result. Do take out a pront out of the result for future reference.
ICSI CS has also declared the merit list. Click HERE to see the merit list.
CS professional programme held in December 2018: List of toppers
Rank 1: Varsha Panjwani
Rank 2: Deepak Jain
Rank 3: Harshit Jalan
Rank 3: Harshwardhan Sangtani
About Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968. It is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries profession in the country.