ICSI CS result 2020 declared: Check Executive, Professional course result

ICSI CS Result: Institute of Company Secretary of India has declared ICSI CS Result 2021 for the Executive and Professional courses. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI, icsi.edu. The Institute has also released the e-mark sheet along with the result for all appeared candidates. Cick here for direct link to check result.

ICSI CS Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI --- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on ICSI CS Result 2021 for Executive, Professional course link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of ICSI.

About ICSI

The (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It was set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute top-quality to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.