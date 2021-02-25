ICSI CS result 2020 declared: Check Executive, Professional course result

-
ALSO READ
ICSI releases CS Foundation 2020, CSEET 2021 results on icsi.edu
AIIMS result declared on aiimsexams.org: Steps to check INI CET score, rank
MHT CET result 2020 declared for PCM, PCB at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
UPSC Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in: Here's what to do next
JEE advanced result 2020 declared on jeeadv.ac.in, steps to check
-
ICSI CS Result: Institute of Company Secretary of India has declared ICSI CS Result 2021 for the Executive and Professional courses. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI, icsi.edu. The Institute has also released the e-mark sheet along with the result for all appeared candidates. Cick here for direct link to check result.
ICSI CS Result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI --- icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on ICSI CS Result 2021 for Executive, Professional course link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their roll number.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of ICSI.
About ICSI
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It was set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute top-quality education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor