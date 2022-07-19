IGNOU re-registration for July session extended; Click here for details

-
Candidates who could not re-register themselves before can now apply for the courses in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
The university has further extended the last date for July 2022 re-registration. The re-register option is available for candidates willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. Candidates can re-register from the official website -- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration was July 15.
The IGNOU re-registration 2022 process is only for the students who are already admitted in any undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the university.
Eg: Student who took admission in Jan 2021 cycle in BA programme is eligible to take 2nd year registration from January 2022 session.
The IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process for both Indian and International students of the university commenced on May 20. The students who stay in the foreign countries can apply for IGNOU 2022 re-registration in online mode. Candidates who have successfully registered for the IGNOU next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status after 30 days from the submission of the online application.
