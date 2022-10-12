IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 announced; check results at ignou.ac.in

-
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, October 12, declared the IGNOU Result 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website of IGNOU, at ignou.ac.in.
This should be noted that the university had already declared the results for some courses which had been evaluated. IGNOU has now announced the June TEE Exam Result 2022 for the remaining courses.
The university conducted the June TEE exams from July 22 to September 5 this year, at 831 examination centres across the nation. The exams were held in two shifts: morning (10 am to 1 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm).
Here's how you can check your June TEE exam result:
It should be noted that the last date of re-registrations for the July session 2022 has been extended till October 20, 2022.
