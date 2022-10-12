JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

MHT CET to release final merit list 2022 today at cetcell.mahacet.org
Business Standard

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 announced; check results at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the IGNOU Result 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website

Topics
IGNOU | exam results | education

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ignou

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, October 12, declared the IGNOU Result 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022 can check their results on the official website of IGNOU, at ignou.ac.in.

This should be noted that the university had already declared the results for some courses which had been evaluated. IGNOU has now announced the June TEE Exam Result 2022 for the remaining courses.

The university conducted the June TEE exams from July 22 to September 5 this year, at 831 examination centres across the nation. The exams were held in two shifts: morning (10 am to 1 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm).

Here's how you can check your June TEE exam result:

  • Go to the official site of IGNOU, at ignou.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on 'IGNOU TEE December Result 2022' link
  • Fill in your log in details, such as the enrolment number, and click on submit.
  • Your result will now display on the screen
  • Download your result and take out a hard copy of the same for future references

It should be noted that the last date of re-registrations for the July session 2022 has been extended till October 20, 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY