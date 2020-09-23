IIM-A, IIM-B slip 10 positions on QS Global MBA Rankings 2021

The country’s top management institutions and have witnessed a drop in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2021, with barely making it to the top 50 group.

While IIM-A has slipped to 50th position from last year’s rank of 40, its counterpart IIM-B also went down 10 ranks to 54 from 44 last year. Other institutes from India which featured on the top 200 full time in world list include IIM Calcutta, Indian School of Business and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. IIM-C leapfrogged from the 101-110 group to the 79th position in the list. IIM Lucknow was the new entrant from India placed in the 151-200 band.

In total, there are 12 Indian master’s programmes featured in the series of QS business master’s rankings, four more than last year. The new entrants are IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, and IFIM Business School. Stanford Graduate School of Business continues to lead the global list followed by the Wharton School, MIT (Sloan) and Harvard Business School.

The core metrics of the QS business masters rankings include employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership and class and faculty diversity. Collectively these rankings cover the post-graduate programmes most in-demand amongst employers around the world.





“Whether it is companies seeking to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, or sectors such as e-commerce, which are experiencing rapid growth since the start of the pandemic, companies around the world are hiring talent specialized in supply chain management. Like the growth in data analytics, this is an emerging career path for the next decade. At QS, we have expanded our series of business masters rankings to include the most sought-after career specializations,” said QS CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli.

In addition to analyzing programme-related inputs, QS has also considered the reputation of specific business schools from the perspective of nearly 37,000 global employers and more than 34,000 global academics in order to come up with these rankings. These rankings are considered to be an important tool to choose and learn about that are offered globally.

In the QS Masters in Management Rankings, too, the top three IIMs have fallen in the pecking order. While IIM-A has gone down from 27 to 31, IIM-B has slipped nine positions from 26 to 35 and IIM-C from 46 to 51st ranking. IIM Lucknow and IIM Kozhikode are the new entrants in this list in the 101+ band.