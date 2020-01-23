IIM Bangalore, XLRI feature in global top thirty list for positive impact

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur have been ranked among top thirty global business schools in the first edition of Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2020.

The rating was released today at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The rating is done by students and for students. An official release from PIR said it is the first time that students around the world assessed their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact in the world.

The two Indian schools have featured alongside other premier management institutions in US, Canada and Europe.

"The purpose of this PIR 2020 is to measure how business schools contribute to solving societal challenges by energizing the school and its culture, by educating current and future leaders, by providing relevant research results and offers for continuing education, by participating in the public debate and by being a role model institution," XLRI, Xavier School of Management said in a release.

Under the rating process the impact of business schools is measured in three areas (energizing, educating, and engaging) which are further divided into seven other dimensions. These dimensions include assessing the programs offered and the learning methods used, and how students actively engage. It assesses a school’s culture and governance, which are predictors for becoming a positive impact school.

Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management commented, “We are happy to see that XLRI has featured in the list of 30 leading Global Business Schools in the First Edition of Positive Impact Report 2020. This PIR rating would inspire us to work more diligently towards attaining our vision and mission."