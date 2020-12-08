IIM Indore releases CAT 2020 answer key, response sheets on iimcat.ac.in

-
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Tuesday released the CAT 2020 answer key and CAT 2020 response sheets on its official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29 in three sessions this year can now tally their answers and estimated score and can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5 pm on December 11, 2020.
IIM CAT aspirants need to login using their registration number and password to download CAT 2020 answer key and CAT 2020 response sheets. IIM Indore will release the final answer key after considering the valid objections. The CAT result 2020 is expected to be announced in the second week of January next year after which the counselling process for CAT admission will start.
Step-wise guide to check CAT 2020 answer key and response sheets:
- Visit the IIM Indore's official website at iimcat.ac.in
- Click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’ using credentials
- CAT 2020 answer keys and CAT 2020 response sheet will be displayed
- Download and check your answers
About CAT
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a computer-based exam held in India. It scores a candidate on the basis of Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability (VA) and Reading Comprehension (RC), Data Interpretation (DI) and Logical Reasoning (LR). The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) started this test to select students for their business administration programs. CAT is conducted every year by one of the IIMs based on a policy of rotation.
