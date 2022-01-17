IIM Indore's PGPHRM bags highest package of over Rs 36 lakh plus perks

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP-HRM) batch of 2020-2022 has attracted the highest package of Rs 36.4 lakh per annum (lpa) along with benefits.

Having concluded the final placements process for the PGP-HRM, has registered a record average cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 20.46 lpa, up by 12.2 per cent over the last year. Moreover, the average package for the top 10 percentile of the batch stood at Rs 28.46 lpa and for the top 25 percentile at Rs 23.45 lpa.

More than 20 recruiters offered roles to the 35 students of PGP-HRM at led by domains like BFSI, IT/ITeS and manufacturing.

From the BFSI domain Hero Fincorp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata AMC recruited in large numbers in the virtual placement drive whereas the IT/ITeS sector stood second with participation from Bristlecone, Capgemini, IBM, and Searce. Prominent recruiters in the manufacturing domain included Lohia Corp and Haber.

Conglomerates like Galadari Brothers, Dubai and DCM Shriram took part in the placement drive. GAIL, Allcargo Logistics, Crompton Greaves, Jasper Colin Research, and People Business were among the other prominent recruiters.

Commenting on the placements, director Himanshu Rai said, "PGP-HRM is the flagship HR programme of IIM Indore that has created its own mark which is evident in the faith reposed by the industry in our students. We look forward to strengthening our relations with the industry by creating business-oriented and socially conscious HR professionals and carrying forward such success stories in the upcoming years."