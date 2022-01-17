IIM Indore's PGPHRM bags highest package of over Rs 36 lakh plus perks

-
ALSO READ
HR tech to help firms and employees with back-to-office transition
The idea is to bring consumer tech to HR applications: Darwinbox co-founder
Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar appointed new director of IIM Calcutta
IIM Kozhikode wraps up summer placements with 6.4% rise in average stipend
IIM Indore wraps up final placements with highest package of Rs 49 lakh
-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore's Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) batch of 2020-2022 has attracted the highest package of Rs 36.4 lakh per annum (lpa) along with benefits.
Having concluded the final placements process for the PGP-HRM, IIM Indore has registered a record average cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 20.46 lpa, up by 12.2 per cent over the last year. Moreover, the average package for the top 10 percentile of the batch stood at Rs 28.46 lpa and for the top 25 percentile at Rs 23.45 lpa.
More than 20 recruiters offered roles to the 35 students of PGP-HRM at IIM Indore led by domains like BFSI, IT/ITeS and manufacturing.
From the BFSI domain Hero Fincorp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata AMC recruited in large numbers in the virtual placement drive whereas the IT/ITeS sector stood second with participation from Bristlecone, Capgemini, IBM, and Searce. Prominent recruiters in the manufacturing domain included Lohia Corp and Haber.
Conglomerates like Galadari Brothers, Dubai and DCM Shriram took part in the placement drive. GAIL, Allcargo Logistics, Crompton Greaves, Jasper Colin Research, and People Business were among the other prominent recruiters.
Commenting on the placements, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said, "PGP-HRM is the flagship HR programme of IIM Indore that has created its own mark which is evident in the faith reposed by the industry in our students. We look forward to strengthening our relations with the industry by creating business-oriented and socially conscious HR professionals and carrying forward such success stories in the upcoming years."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor