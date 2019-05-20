IIM Jammu sees a 10% rise in pay packages, bags highest CTC of Rs 20 lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has wrapped up its final placement process -- with the highest domestic package offered being Rs 20 lakh.

The placement process for IIM Jammu's second batch of flagship post graduate programme (PGP) 2017-19 witnessed a 10.3 per cent rise in average packages. The average domestic cost-to-company (CTC) at now stands at Rs 11.20 lakh, while the median CTC was Rs 9.50 lakh.

Moreover, the average CTC of the top 20 per cent of the batch was Rs 18.12 lakh, while that of the top 50 per cent stood at Rs 13.15 lakh.

The second batch of also saw a record 77 companies including big names like Deloitte, HCL, Kantar, Motilal Oswal, Schindler, Tata Power, JSPL, Gartner, TresVista, OYO, and FIS Global.

Roles offered by recruiters also saw an improvement for the new IIM with profiles such as equity analyst, consultant, product manager, cluster head, AGM marketing, supply chain analyst, as well as executive assistant to CEO being extended to students.

The B-school's summer placement process for the 2018-20 batch saw a whopping 99.3 per cent increase in the average stipend. The highest stipend offered for a summer internship stood at Rs 2,00,000, while the average and median stipends were Rs 52,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The recruiters for summer were from diverse industries viz. banking, automobiles, FMCG, manufacturing, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical. ICICI Bank, Myntra, Maruti Suzuki, Fujitsu, Decathlon, V-Guard, SIDBI, and Wockhardt were among them.