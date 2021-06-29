IIM Kozhikode, Coursera collaborate on four certificate programmes

-
ALSO READ
After row with board, IIM Calcutta director Anju Seth quits
Highest stipend up 20% as IIM Udaipur wraps up summer placements
IIM-B mentors to fill faculty quota, setting stage for others to follow
ISB top Indian B-school in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021, ranks 23rd
IIM Bodh Gaya launches 5-year undergrad-to-MBA course for early aspirants
-
After Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, leading online learning platform Coursera has now collaborated with IIM Kozhikode to launch four certificate programmes in the high-demand fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management.
Designed as 6-8 month graduate-level offering, each programme will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM-K faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.
Announcing the tie-up, IIM Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee said that the collaboration with Coursera seamlessly dovetails with the premier business school (B-school)'s ideals of keeping itself relevant by constantly innovating and reinventing its content and delivery. "Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIMK’s commitment to the 3Ds — Digitisation, Diversification, and Disruption," he said.
"The main focus behind collaborations like these is the idea of globalising Indian thought at IIM Kozhikode. The current pandemic crisis has prompted all of us to look at such platforms and we will see more such co-branding in academics going forward. The future of education is not going to be a standalone building. It is time we hastened the creation of content since the content dissemination apparatus is growing faster than creation apparatus," Chatterjee told Business Standard while adding that for now an MBA offering on such collaborative online platforms was not yet in the horizon for IIM Kozhikode.
According to Coursera's chief content officer Betty Vandenbosch, the collaboration with IIM Kozhikode will result in expansion of access to high-quality education in India and enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills from one of India’s top-ranked institutions.
Priced at over Rs 1.1 lakh each, one of the special features of these programmes will be the flexibility afforded to the participants by a judicious mix of synchronous and asynchronous content. In each program, candidates will engage with and be exposed to dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor