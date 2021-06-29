IIM Kozhikode, Coursera collaborate on four certificate programmes

After Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, leading online learning platform has now collaborated with Kozhikode to launch four certificate programmes in the high-demand fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management.

Designed as 6-8 month graduate-level offering, each programme will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM-K faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from

Announcing the tie-up, Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee said that the collaboration with seamlessly dovetails with the premier business school (B-school)'s ideals of keeping itself relevant by constantly innovating and reinventing its content and delivery. "Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIMK’s commitment to the 3Ds — Digitisation, Diversification, and Disruption," he said.

"The main focus behind collaborations like these is the idea of globalising Indian thought at Kozhikode. The current pandemic crisis has prompted all of us to look at such platforms and we will see more such co-branding in academics going forward. The future of is not going to be a standalone building. It is time we hastened the creation of content since the content dissemination apparatus is growing faster than creation apparatus," Chatterjee told Business Standard while adding that for now an MBA offering on such collaborative online platforms was not yet in the horizon for IIM Kozhikode.

According to Coursera's chief content officer Betty Vandenbosch, the collaboration with IIM Kozhikode will result in expansion of access to high-quality in India and enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills from one of India’s top-ranked institutions.

Priced at over Rs 1.1 lakh each, one of the special features of these programmes will be the flexibility afforded to the participants by a judicious mix of synchronous and asynchronous content. In each program, candidates will engage with and be exposed to dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more.