IIM-L clocks 100% final placements within 3 days, ecommerce steals the show

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has achieved 100% final placements for its 33rd batch (2017-19) of 460 students within a record time of three days.



Top recruiters at for one of the largest graduating batches among all the IIMs were unicorns, such as Ola and e-commerce firms like and

This year's campus placement saw the participation of about 147 domestic and international recruiters, including Alvarez & Marsal, Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Bain & Co, Hindustan Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard Advisors, McKinsey and Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) etc.

Some top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Amazon, Deloitte, etc. The first-time recruiters included Artefact, ACT, Axis Capital, Bain & Company, IQVIA, KOIS Invest, Ola, Optum, Udaan, Whiteboard Capital and Xiaomi among others.





ALSO READ: IT, BFSI lead final placements at Nirma's Institute of Management

International profiles were offered by Artefact, IQVIA and Splash (Landmark Group). The institute also saw the highest number of offers being made during its lateral placement process.

The top segments based on roles offered to students were consulting (32%), general management (14%), finance (16%), sales & marketing (16%), ecommerce (15%) and systems/IT (10%). According to the Institute, the ‘strong focus’ on finance had supported in attracting diverse roles in the finance domain. The remaining offers emerged from domains such as market research, analytics, business development, social media marketing and HR.

Meanwhile, in the consulting domain, Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co, McKinsey & Co and BCG made 145 offers. The general management domain saw participation from companies such as ABG, Airtel, Hinduja Group, Lodha Group and RPG.

The banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI) sector saw a total of 81 offers by Axis Capital, Avendus Capital, Citibank, DBS, Edelweiss, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase, KOIS Invest, Kotak Bank, Whiteboard Capital etc.





ALSO READ: IITs end phase 1 of final placements with a bang, job offers rise 10-15%

In the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media, 70 offers were made by Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, Dr Reddy’s, GSK, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, P&G, Pepsi, Puma, Samsung and Star TV. In addition, these firms offered roles in supply chain management, IT, corporate finance, HR and analytics.

Some of the firms from the IT/e-commerce/technology sectors were Amazon, Flipkart, Google, and Wipro. These firms gave not only IT/systems profiles but also roles such as category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, strategic alliances, program manager and analytics.