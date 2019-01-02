IT, BFSI lead final placements at Nirma's Institute of Management

At the end of the first phase of final placements, the Institute of Management, University (IMNU) has seen firms from information & technology (IT) and banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) including Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank lead recruitments.

As compared to last year, number of offers for the first phase which ended in December 2018 rose from 180 last year to 220 this year out of the total batch of over 250. Number of firms visiting the campus in the first phase also rose from 45 last year to 50 this year. The second phase is likely to start soon and go on till February 2019.

While average or mean compensation package this year stood at Rs 8.7 lakhs per annum, median salary at rose from Rs 8.5 lakhs per annum earlier to Rs 9 lakhs per annum this year so far.

Sector-wise, recruitments at this year were led by information & technology (IT) and banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) which together formed 60 per cent of the total placements in the first phase. Apart from them, firms from sectors like automobile, analytics, consumer durables, manufacturing, FMCG, e-commerce, logistics, real estate, consulting, telecom and pharmaceuticals, among others participated in the placement process.

Some of the major recruiters included Adani Port, AMUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, EXL Service, Federal Bank, HDFC Life, Heidelberg Cement, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Infosys, Johnson Controls-

Hitachi, Kotak Mahindra Bank, KPMG, Novartis SBI Life, Searce, Shopclues, TCS-BPS, Wipro, and Zomato, among others.

In terms of profiles, saw offers for roles like Analyst, Senior Analyst, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Credit Analyst, Associate Consultant, Risk Consultant, Digital Marketing Analyst, B2B Sales, Product Manager, Manager - Customer Service & Brand Development, Sales Manager, Process Manager, Relationship Manager, Assistant Store Manager Assistant Manager – Quality Assurance / Marketing, TSN – Key Accounts, and Finance Controller.

According to M Mallikarjun, Director, IMNU, the placements have seen a boost from successful stint of students at summer internships leading to improved pre-placement offers (PPOs) as well as alumni involvement. "We have been emphasising to students about the importance of summer internships which is reaping results," he said.

PPOs at IMNU have risen from eight last year to 14 this year with more offers likely to be confirmed by recruiters in the coming days.

"We have also made concentrated efforts to reach to our alumni through online portal, city-based events and alumni day celebrations at the campus. We are also training students in artificial intelligence (AI) and other upcoming profiles in the industry as we believe that with human interface will continue to thrive," Mallikarjun told Business Standard. For the first time this year, the institute also began a mentorship program where 28 alumni are now mentoring 109 students.

The institute saw companies like Royal Enfield, HUL, Calvin Klein, Pantaloons (Aditya Birla Retail), Amul, and IFB Appliances, among others participate in the summer placement process, with Royal Enfield offering the highest stipend of Rs 75000 per month and while average stipend stood at Rs 12500 per month.