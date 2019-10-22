IIM Lucknow completes summer placements; Amazon, Citi top recruiters

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) has completed the summer placements of its 35th batch (2019-21) of 481 students. Sales/marketing and e-commerce segments together accounted for 33 per cent of total profiles offered by recruiters.

E-commerce and new age tech-driven firms that participated in the hiring process included Amazon, Byju’s, Flipkart, Google, Ola, Swiggy, Uber etc. Amazon made the 31 recruitment offers, the highest across all segments.

More than 140 domestic and international companies participated in the recruitment drive. Top recruiters across different sectors included Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, A.T. Kearney, Avendus Capital, Bain & Co., Citi, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase & Co., McKinsey & Co, Microsoft, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, P&G, TAS, The Boston Consulting Group, Uber, and Udaan.

Among the first-time recruiters were: Apparel Group, Beam Suntory, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Ola, Paragon Partners, Pioneering Ventures among others. Companies such as Apparel Group, Cipla, Deutsche Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Landmark Group offered international profiles.

Top segments based on the roles offered were sales & marketing, consulting, finance, operations, IT/systems, general management and e-commerce. The remaining offers emerged from domains such as market research, analytics, business development, digital marketing, supply chain etc.

Firms in the IT/e-commerce/technology sectors were Adobe, Amazon, Byju’s, Capgemini, Cloudtail, Ekart, Flipkart, Google, Media.net, Microsoft, Ola, Samsung, Swiggy, Uber and Wipro. In addition to roles in IT/Systems, these firms opened roles in category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, strategic alliances, program management and analytics.

As many as 139 offers were made by companies in the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sectors, including by firms such as AbInBev, Airtel, Apparel Group, Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive, GSK, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Landmark Group, Marico, Mars, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV and Vodafone. In addition to the traditional sales & marketing roles, these firms offered roles in supply chain management, IT, corporate finance and analytics.

The BFSI (banking, financial services) sector saw the participation of companies such as Avendus Capital, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Multiples Alternate Asset Management that hired for their private equity, front end investment banking, and global markets roles.

Besides, the sector saw 68 offers by American Express, Axis Capital, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Paragon Partners, Pioneering Ventures, Royal Bank of Scotland among others.

In consulting, 121 offers were made by Accenture Strategy, A.T. Kearney, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Co., Deloitte, MasterCard Advisors, McKinsey & Co. and The Boston Consulting Group were among the top recruiting firms. The general management domain saw participation from Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, RPG, RPSG and TAS among others.