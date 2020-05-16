IIM-Ranchi concludes final placement with avg annual pay of Rs 15.11 lakh

Bagging an average compensation size of Rs. 15.11 lakh per annum, IIM-Ranchi completed the final placement session for its and MBA-HR programmes for the academic session 2018-20. A total of 248 students - 181 from and another 67 from MBA-HR were placed with 120 companies participating in the process.

The highest international compensation offered stood at 59.37 lakh per annum and the highest CTC offered to the MBA-HR batch stood at 26.50 lakh per annum. The average compensation for the MBA-HR batch stood at Rs. 14.55 lakh per annum.

The highest number of offers were made in sales & marketing at 41 per cent, followed by finance at 19 per cent and IT & Analytics at 15 per cent. Operations and general management accounted for 16 per cent of the offers, followed by strategy and consulting at 9 per cent.

The session featured the continued visits of major brands and prominent companies like Accenture, Amazon, Anand Rathi Wealth Services, Bosch, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, DS Group, Emami, Flipkart, GAIL, ICICI Group organizations, IBM, HP, JP Morgan Chase, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, RPG, RITES, Samsung R&D, Tata Steel, Ultratech, Value Labs and others.

Asian Paints, C K Birla Group, Emami Agrotech, HCL, Hero Motocorp, HSBC, Indigo Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra and others made their debut at this institution this year, offering roles across domains.