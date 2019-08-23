JUST IN
CMA Result June 2019 to be declared today on icmai.in: All you need to know
IIMC holds offline admissions for vacant SC/ST seats in PG diploma courses

Students should refer to IIMC Brochure available on the official website of IIMC on iimc.gov.in

BS Web Team | Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Indian Institute of Mass Communication | Photo: Facebook

IIMC Admission 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is holding offline admissions to fill up vacant SC/ST seats in its PG diploma programmes, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, 32 seats reserved for SC/ST candidates are available for offline admission in Post Graduate Diploma Courses in Journalism and Mass Communication across its six campuses.

"Seats are available in IIMC Delhi for Hindi and Urdu Journalism (7) IIMC Dhenkanal in English and Odia Journalism (10), IIMC Amravati in English and Marathi Journalism (4 seats), IIMC Kottayam in English and Malayalam Journalism (6), IIMC Aizawl (2 seats) and IIMC Jammu (3) in English Journalism courses," an official statement said.

"Eligible candidates should appear for Written Test and Interview at 10 am on August 26 (Monday) in respective campuses of IIMC by registering their names on the spot," it added.

Students should refer to IIMC Brochure available on the official website of IIMC on iimc.gov.in for complete details and updates.
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 16:13 IST

