IIMC holds offline admissions for vacant SC/ST seats in PG diploma courses

Admission 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is holding offline admissions to fill up vacant SC/ST seats in its PG diploma programmes, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, 32 seats reserved for SC/ST candidates are available for offline admission in Post Graduate Diploma Courses in and Mass Communication across its six campuses.

"Seats are available in Delhi for Hindi and Urdu (7) Dhenkanal in English and Odia (10), IIMC Amravati in English and Marathi Journalism (4 seats), IIMC Kottayam in English and Malayalam Journalism (6), IIMC Aizawl (2 seats) and IIMC Jammu (3) in English Journalism courses," an official statement said.



"Eligible candidates should appear for Written Test and Interview at 10 am on August 26 (Monday) in respective campuses of IIMC by registering their names on the spot," it added.

Students should refer to IIMC Brochure available on the official website of IIMC on iimc.gov.in for complete details and updates.