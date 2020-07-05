IIMs open to meeting MHRD midway on one year post graduate programmes

In yet another fresh tussle between the government and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) over the former's order to stop offering one year post graduate degree programmes, the premier B-schools are uniting to do their best to hold on to their autonomy.



IIMs are, however, open to meeting the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) midway by looking at other amicable options rather than giving up on the prestigious one year programmes.

For instance, options like either going back to offering one year post graduate programmes as diplomas instead of degrees, or adding an additional component of research after completion of one year are on the cards. The outcome depends on the kind of dialogue that IIMs will have with the MHRD even as they plan to make a joint representation soon.

If there is one thing IIMs are not willing to do is completely stop offering these programmes as asked by MHRD recently.

On Friday, MHRD had written to IIMs saying that the premier business schools (B-schools) cannot offer one year post graduate degree programmes as University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations do not allow such a practice. The advisory to IIMs was based on an opinion given to MHRD by the law ministry.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the directors of an offering such a programme told Business Standard that adhering to the MHRD letter would sound the "death knell" to their autonomy.

"We are willing to work with the government, but the law ministry's opinion has made it tricky. There is a fear among IIMs that falling under the purview of UGC despite our own act would mean submitting to their framework which would mean a death knell to IIMs' autonomy," the director said.

Responding to a query, Bangalore director G Raghuram said that the matter needed to be discussed, "especially if the MHRD, through the Act, has given autonomy to the IIMs".

"We would first like to discuss amongst the IIMs. The IIM Act confers degree-granting autonomy to IIMs for its various programs," said Raghuram. An emailed query to IIM Ahmedabad, however, did not elicit any response.

Offered by some of the older IIMs, led by Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta, one year post graduate programmes in management are mainly meant for executives with prior work experience and aimed at training professionals to pivot in their career in the same organisation and industry or transition to another. While such programs were offered as one year diplomas, the promulgation of IIM Act allowed greater autonomy to the premier B-schools to begin granting MBA degrees.

Hence, along with their flagship two year MBA programmes, several IIMs changed the structure and nomenclature of the one year post graduate diploma programmes for executives to one year MBA programmes. For instance, at least the top three IIMs, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta, changed the nomenclature of their one-year post graduate programme for executives to one-year MBA degrees last year.

When asked whether IIM Calcutta would discontinue this programme, director Anju Seth said that the B-school had every intention to continue.

"The programme is now in its 14th year and successfully commenced online in April 2020. Graduates of this programme have deservedly gone on to very successful careers in India and abroad. The current batch of students not only exemplifies the talents of these alumni, but in addition, has demonstrated great resilience, agility and entrepreneurship in maximising their learning under the constraints posed by the current Covid-19 scenario, under the mentorship and guidance of our committed Program Chairperson, faculty and staff. We have every intention of further strengthening this powerful program," Seth told Business Standard.

According to IIM sources, even recruiters are in favour of continuing such one year post graduate programmes given the kind of talent pool for mid-senior and senior leadership positions that they generate. Hence, recruiters are willing to support IIMs even if it means going back to offering these programmes as diploma and not degree MBAs.

The programmes are also one of the major sources of primary revenue in terms of programme fees since these are aimed at executives with considerable work experience and relatively more diverse in terms of internationalisation as compared to the flagship two year MBAs. At IIM Ahmedabad, a batch of 140 candidates are charged an annual fee of roughly Rs 2.8 million, while that at IIM Bangalore for a 73 strong batch is Rs 2.15 million.





IIMs do agree on MHRD's contention that if IIMs take liberty to offer one-year MBA programmes then others may follow suit. However, the B-schools also argue the divergent thinking that has been part of each IIM's fabric since their inception, setting them apart from other institutions.

"IIMs do not conform and adhere to divergent thinking and which is why each IIM is different. The government needs to understand the design principle operating behind each IIM's fabric. Most likely there will be a representation from all of us asking the government to either leave us alone or modify the conditions. There is definitely an option to say add a research component after one year of the program," said another director of an IIM on condition of anonymity.

Even as IIM Calcutta too, looks to "consult and deliberate at multiple levels" on the same, Seth is confident that the premier B-schools and MHRD will jointly find "the best possible solution".

"We appreciate that MHRD has provided some clarifications with regard to one-year degree programmes in the context of the relatively young IIM Act. Going forward, we will consult and deliberate at multiple levels including our faculty Academic Council, our Board of Directors, other IIMs and stakeholders. We will also continue to engage with MHRD constructively. I have every confidence that we will jointly find the best possible solution to benefit our students and the nation in a manner that positions not only IIM Calcutta, but all IIMs to achieve 'standards of global excellence' as envisaged by the IIM Act," Seth said.

Meanwhile, apart from a two-year programme for executives called Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE), IIM Lucknow also provides a one-year MBA programme called International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX) at its Noida campus.

On the other hand, IIM Indore and IIM Kozhikode offer two-years MBA programmes for executives called PGPMX and MBA for Working Executives (or EPGP), respectively.