IIT JAM 2023: How to apply, eligibility criteria, registration and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati started the registration process for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023, today, September 7. Aspiring students can apply for the exam online, on website of IIT Guwahati. The last date of registration for IIT JAM 2023 exam is October 11.



The JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12, 2023. The result of the entrance will be announced on March 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admissions in various postgraduate courses and integrated PhD courses Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, and more can apply for JAM 2023.

What is IIT JAM?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) conducts a Joint Admission Test (JAM) for MSc (Masters of Sciences) in India every year on a rotational basis on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

The IIT JAM is conducted to provide admission to students in MSc and other post-graduate courses offered by IITs and integrated PhD courses offered by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore. Besides, several Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and the National Institute of Technology (NITs) also accept JAM scores for MSc admissions.

IIT JAM 2023: Key details

The application form for IIT JAM 2023 has been released today, September 7, Wednesday. The last date for form submission is October 11, Tuesday. IIT is the exam conducting body that released the exam notification on August 5. The application fee has surged this year for every category. The admit card of IIT JAM 2023 will be available on January 10, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format on February 12 in two shifts. The IIT JAM 2023 result is planned to be announced on March 22, 2023. The exam will be conducted for seven subjects, i.e Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematical Statistics, Biotechnology, Geology and Economics.

IIT JAM 2023: Eligibility criteria

IIT had laid some conditions for eligibility for IIT JAM 2023, such as: Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree. Earlier, there was a CGPA cutoff, but from 2023, they will only need to pass their undergraduate exams. Candidates appearing for graduation exams in 2023 are also eligible to apply, provided they submit proof of graduation by September 2023. Only candidates passing the IIT JAM 2023 will be eligible for the admission process. There is no age bar to appear for IIT JAM 2023.

IIT JAM 2023: Exam pattern

The exam pattern for IIT JAM 2023 has not changed. The exam will be Computer-based test (CBT) of three hours duration conducted in two slots or shifts. The total marks are 100, while the number of questions is 60.

The questions will be divided into three categories: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Numerical Answer Type (NAT) and Multiple Select Questions (MSQs). There will be negative marking for each wrong answer in Section A of the paper.

IIT JAM 2023: Marking scheme

Section No of Questions Marks Negative Marking A

10 MCQs 1 mark each 1/3 20 MCQs 2 marks each 2/3 B 10 MSQs 2 marks each Not Applicable C 10 NAT Questions 1 mark each Not Applicable 10 NAT Questions 2 marks each Not Applicable

IIT JAM 2023: Syllabus

IIT JAM Subjects IIT JAM Syllabus Topics IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry IIT JAM Geology Syllabus The Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Structural Geology, Palaeontology, Stratigraphy, Mineralogy, Petrology, Economic Geology, Applied Geology IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus Sequences and Series of Real Numbers, Functions of Two Real Variables, Differential Equations, Vector Calculus, Group Theory, Linear Algebra, Real Analysis IIT JAM Mathematical Statistics Syllabus Mathematics and Statistics IIT JAM Physics Syllabus Mathematical Methods, Mechanics and General Properties of Matter, Oscillations, Waves and Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, kinetic theory, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, solid State Physics, Devices and Electronics, Simple Oscillators IIT JAM Economics Syllabus Consumer theory, Production, costs with perfectly competitive markets, General equilibrium and welfare, Market structure, Game theory, Public goods and market failure, National Income Accounting, Behavioural and Technological Functions, Business Cycles and Economic Models

IIT JAM 2023: Schedule (Expected)

Exam Date Session & Time Test Papers & Codes February 12, 2023 (Sunday) Session-I (9 AM to 12 Noon) Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) Session-II (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM) Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Physics (PH) and Mathematical Statistics (MS)

IIT JAM 2023: How to apply for the exam?

Visit the officie website of IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 on your PC or mobile Click or tap on the JAM Online Application processing system (JOAPS) 2023 Candidate Portal Fill in the basic details and register yourself Use the generated enrolment ID and OTP to login and fill out the application form Enter the required details and upload the documents Pay the application charges and submit your form Save the application form for future reference.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)