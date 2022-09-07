IIT JAM 2023: How to apply, eligibility criteria, registration and more

-
ALSO READ
One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam
AILET 2023 exam date announced, forms available on Sept 7; know more
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022 to be announced today, check details here
AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here
-
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati started the registration process for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023, today, September 7. Aspiring students can apply for the exam online, on website of IIT Guwahati. The last date of registration for IIT JAM 2023 exam is October 11.
Also read | IIT Guwahati bags 179 PPOs in 2021-22, highest in three years
The JAM 2023 exam will be held on February 12, 2023. The result of the entrance will be announced on March 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admissions in various postgraduate courses and integrated PhD courses Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, and more can apply for JAM 2023.
What is IIT JAM?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) conducts a Joint Admission Test (JAM) for MSc (Masters of Sciences) in India every year on a rotational basis on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.
The IIT JAM is conducted to provide admission to students in MSc and other post-graduate courses offered by IITs and integrated PhD courses offered by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore. Besides, several Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and the National Institute of Technology (NITs) also accept JAM scores for MSc admissions.
IIT JAM 2023: Key details
IIT JAM 2023: Eligibility criteria
IIT JAM 2023: Exam pattern
The exam pattern for IIT JAM 2023 has not changed. The exam will be Computer-based test (CBT) of three hours duration conducted in two slots or shifts. The total marks are 100, while the number of questions is 60.
The questions will be divided into three categories: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Numerical Answer Type (NAT) and Multiple Select Questions (MSQs). There will be negative marking for each wrong answer in Section A of the paper.
IIT JAM 2023: Marking scheme
|Section
|No of Questions
|Marks
|Negative Marking
|
A
|10 MCQs
|1 mark each
|1/3
|20 MCQs
|2 marks each
|2/3
|B
|10 MSQs
|2 marks each
|Not Applicable
|C
|10 NAT Questions
|1 mark each
|Not Applicable
|10 NAT Questions
|2 marks each
|Not Applicable
IIT JAM 2023: Syllabus
|IIT JAM Subjects
|IIT JAM Syllabus Topics
|IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus
|Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics
|IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus
|Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry
|IIT JAM Geology Syllabus
|The Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Structural Geology, Palaeontology, Stratigraphy, Mineralogy, Petrology, Economic Geology, Applied Geology
|IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus
|Sequences and Series of Real Numbers, Functions of Two Real Variables, Differential Equations, Vector Calculus, Group Theory, Linear Algebra, Real Analysis
|IIT JAM Mathematical Statistics Syllabus
|Mathematics and Statistics
|IIT JAM Physics Syllabus
|Mathematical Methods, Mechanics and General Properties of Matter, Oscillations, Waves and Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, kinetic theory, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, solid State Physics, Devices and Electronics, Simple Oscillators
|IIT JAM Economics Syllabus
|Consumer theory, Production, costs with perfectly competitive markets, General equilibrium and welfare, Market structure, Game theory, Public goods and market failure, National Income Accounting, Behavioural and Technological Functions, Business Cycles and Economic Models
IIT JAM 2023: Schedule (Expected)
|Exam Date
|Session & Time
|Test Papers & Codes
|February 12, 2023 (Sunday)
|Session-I (9 AM to 12 Noon)
|Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA)
|Session-II (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
|Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Physics (PH) and Mathematical Statistics (MS)
IIT JAM 2023: How to apply for the exam?
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor