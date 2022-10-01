IIT Kanpur extends GATE 2023 registration deadline; check details here

-
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT) has extended the deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 to October 4. Engineering candidates who wish to appear for the exam can do so by registering themselves online on the official website- https://gate.iitk.ac.in.
If candidates miss out on by filling the application form by October 4, they will be given a chance to apply in the next three days by paying late admission fee.
The GATE exam will be held in January 2023. The admit card for registered candidates will be made available on January 3.
The application fee is Rs 1,700 for everyone. However, there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of Rs 850.
Here are some of the important dates for GATE 2023
- Last date for registration of GATE 2023 - October 4
- Last date for registration of GATE 2023 with late fees- October 7
- Duration for the option of detail correction- November 4 to November 11
- Admit card release date- January 3
- GATE 2023 exam dates- February 4, February 5, February 11, February 12
- Candidate's response available in application portal- February 15
- Answer keys available on application portal- February 21
- Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys- February 22- February 25
- Result announcement- March 16
- Availability of Score Card for download by candidates- March 21
