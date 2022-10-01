JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

ICMAI CMA exam dates 2022 declared on icmai.in; here's how to fill form
Business Standard

IIT Kanpur extends GATE 2023 registration deadline; check details here

GATE 2023 exam registration deadline extended till October 4. Candidates who wish to apply for the engineering exam can visit the official website for more updates

Topics
GATE | IIT Kanpur | Entrance Exams

BS Web Team 

exam, exams
Representative image

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT) has extended the deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 to October 4. Engineering candidates who wish to appear for the exam can do so by registering themselves online on the official website- https://gate.iitk.ac.in.

If candidates miss out on by filling the application form by October 4, they will be given a chance to apply in the next three days by paying late admission fee.

The GATE exam will be held in January 2023. The admit card for registered candidates will be made available on January 3.

The application fee is Rs 1,700 for everyone. However, there is a relaxation for female candidates and SC / ST / PwD category candidates who can apply by paying an amount of Rs 850.

Here are some of the important dates for GATE 2023

  • Last date for registration of GATE 2023 - October 4
  • Last date for registration of GATE 2023 with late fees- October 7
  • Duration for the option of detail correction- November 4 to November 11
  • Admit card release date- January 3
  • GATE 2023 exam dates- February 4, February 5, February 11, February 12
  • Candidate's response available in application portal- February 15
  • Answer keys available on application portal- February 21
  • Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys- February 22- February 25
  • Result announcement- March 16
  • Availability of Score Card for download by candidates- March 21

Here's a step-by-step guide on registering for GATE 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'candidate login'

Step 3: Enter your details and click submit

Step 4: Fill up your application form, pay the fee and complete your registration

Step 5: After registering, download the filled form and the payment receipt for future reference

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 22:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY