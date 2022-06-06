IIT Madras to offer free open online course on innovative thinking

In a first, the (IIT) Madras will launch a course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics to encourage innovative thinking.

Targeted at as many as one million school and college students, besides working professionals and researchers, The Course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries.

"The 'Out of the box’ thinking is solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. In this unique course, such thinking is emphasized through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it," said director V Kamakoti.

The four graded independent levels of the course will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers.

To be taught by mathematics educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences Sadagopan Rajesh, the course will present multiple approaches to problem solving, debunking a myth that problem solving is only for a select few. It will introduce new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion, preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease.

"From solving a fun Sudoku puzzle to completing an important scheduled project, the logic of working is much more important than the arithmetic involved in it. This requires creative thinking and a broader perception that is often known as ‘out of the box’ thinking. If we approach mathematics with discipline and passion not necessarily in a formal way but realize the subject with more logical and analytical reasoning, we can broaden our thinking," said Rajesh.

"This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see the benefits of this course in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the school and college students, especially those residing in rural India," said Kamakoti while adding that the course will focus on teaching about multiple approaches to problem-solving.

The course will be offered through Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the grade certification for students who take the examinations at a nominal fee. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India.

The first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022 even as registrations close on June 24, 2022.