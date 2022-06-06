IIT Madras to offer free open online course on innovative thinking

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
IIT Madras raises all-time high sum of Rs 131 cr from alumni, firms in FY22
IIT Madras ends phase-1 placements with record 1,085 offers from 226 firms
IIT alumni are opening their wallets wide to give back despite Covid-19
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, IIT Madras partner to innovate in 5G space
-
In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will launch a course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics to encourage innovative thinking.
Targeted at as many as one million school and college students, besides working professionals and researchers, The Course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries.
"The 'Out of the box’ thinking is solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. In this unique course, such thinking is emphasized through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it," said IIT Madras director V Kamakoti.
The four graded independent levels of the course will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers.
To be taught by mathematics educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences Sadagopan Rajesh, the course will present multiple approaches to problem solving, debunking a myth that problem solving is only for a select few. It will introduce new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion, preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease.
"From solving a fun Sudoku puzzle to completing an important scheduled project, the logic of working is much more important than the arithmetic involved in it. This requires creative thinking and a broader perception that is often known as ‘out of the box’ thinking. If we approach mathematics with discipline and passion not necessarily in a formal way but realize the subject with more logical and analytical reasoning, we can broaden our thinking," said Rajesh.
"This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see the benefits of this course in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the school and college students, especially those residing in rural India," said Kamakoti while adding that the course will focus on teaching about multiple approaches to problem-solving.
The course will be offered through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the grade certification for students who take the examinations at a nominal fee. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India.
The first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022 even as registrations close on June 24, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor